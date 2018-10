Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans were featured in a powerful medley of the Aretha’s gospel hits during the 2018 Americann Music Awards. The tribute came together under the direction of musical director Ricky Minor.

It was truly an unforgettable performance befitting the Queen of Soul.

source: EURWEB.com

