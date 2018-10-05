Earnest Pugh Lists Church Traditions, Shares How New ‘Unsung Hits’ Album Features Old Hits You Might’ve Missed [EXCLUSIVE]

10.05.18
Earnest Pugh recently hit us with some classics wrapped up in a unique compilation album titled, The Unsung Hits. 

“I titled it The Unsung Hits because it has a lot of my body of work that is not as widely known because they’re not radio singles but they’re songs that really resonate in live concerts,” he said. “People are always like, ‘where’d that song come from?’ So I said let’s just put all these songs on one CD and put it out.” 

In addition to discussing his personal favorites off his past albums that didn’t make it as singles being on his new album, Earnest Pugh reflected on growing up in a big COGIC family, as he’s the 7th of nine children. 

He talked about all his COGIC traditions from multiple services to Friday night and other extras. Press play up top to hear it all unfold!

Earnest Pugh Lists Church Traditions, Shares How New ‘Unsung Hits’ Album Features Old Hits You Might’ve Missed [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

