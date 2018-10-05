Ericaism: Humble Yourself And Cast Your Cares [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell recently talked about joining a new ministry class at her church and a topic of discussion that stood out to her was “reading the whole scripture” as it related to how we normally pick it apart and make it fit into the box we want to put it in.

She recommended reading above, reading after and even reading it in different versions to fully understand it. To reiterate her point, Erica pointed out an example she caught that day:

1 Peter 5:6 says “6 Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. 7 Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. 8 Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. 9 Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that the family of believers throughout the world is undergoing the same kind of sufferings. 10 And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast. 11 To him be the power for ever and ever. Amen.

You have to be careful to steer clear of the temptation to make it all about you, she said. The devil’s push mixed with our pride makes us feel like we’re the only ones going through our problems, but there’s so many people going through at the same time.

This is the time for all of us to take the weight off what we can’t control and put it on Jesus. God will restore you from suffering but it can’t happen if you allow yourself to sink into your anxiety. It’s going to hurt, but it’s time to stop treating our problems like pets we nurture and feed. When you starve your fear, pain, depression and etc. with the Word of God, you’ll realize that going through your trials and tribulations helps you to understand that He’s going to bring you through.

Resist the enemy, lean more into Jesus and humble yourself to cast your cares on God.

