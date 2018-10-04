89,000 Pounds Of Ham Recalled Due To Three Illnesses And One Death From Listeria

Wednesday evening the USDA said there have been four listeria illnesses linked to ready-to-eat, deli-loaf ham products made at Johnston County Hams, one person died. The illnesses lead to the recall of 89,096 pounds of ham products made by Johnston County Hams. The products went to distributors in Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia, according to the recall notice. The Centers for Disease Control says every year listeria sickens about 1,600 people bringing fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Read more about the recall notice in the link below.

SOURCE: newsobserver.com

