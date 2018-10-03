Bart Millard, Bill Gaither, Dr. Bobby Jones, Chris Tomlin, Deborah Joy Winans, Devon Franklin, Jasmine Murray, Mark Lowry, Marvin Sapp, Matt Maher, Matthew West, Pat Barrett, Ricky Dillard, Russ Taff and Tasha Cobbs Leonard have all been announced as presenters for the upcoming 49th annual Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, the GMA announced on Wednesday (Oct 3).

The awards show will take place on October 16 in Nashville, Tennessee and air exclusively on TBN October 21 at 8 p.m. CT. Big Daddy Weave, Cory Asbury, Jekalyn Carr, for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Lauren Daigle, Natalie Grant, Newsboys, Social Club Misfits, Tauren Wells, Tori Kelly, Zach Williams and Jason Crabb with Rascal Flatts are among the previously announced performers. Tickets are on sale now at www.doveawards.com.

Tauren Wells leads all artist nominations with eight, followed by Zach Williams with six and Cory Asbury, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and TobyMac with five nominations each. Colby Wedgeworth is the top nominated writer/producer with eight nominations. See the full list of nominees HERE.

Here Are The Presenters For The 49th GMA Dove Awards was originally published on praisehouston.com

