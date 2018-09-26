“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Healthy Quick Eats

Local
| 09.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Working Mom Wednesday's

Source: RADIO ONE / Getty/Radio One

It’s Melissa’s “Working Mom Wednesday’s” and today her guest gives us some good healthy, quick foods for moms on the go.

Working moms, we are always moving and on the go, and sometimes not having time to fix the proper foods for ourselves. Grabbing the wrong foods are causing us to be sluggish and possibly gain weight.

Personal trainer & daughter Jasmine Cutler talks with Melissa and suggest some quick and healthy foods for working moms to grab on the go.

Jasmine Cutler , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , Quick eats for working moms

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 day ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 days ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close