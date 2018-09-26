“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Healthy Quick Eats

It’s Melissa’s “Working Mom Wednesday’s” and today her guest gives us some good healthy, quick foods for moms on the go.

Working moms, we are always moving and on the go, and sometimes not having time to fix the proper foods for ourselves. Grabbing the wrong foods are causing us to be sluggish and possibly gain weight.

Personal trainer & daughter Jasmine Cutler talks with Melissa and suggest some quick and healthy foods for working moms to grab on the go.

