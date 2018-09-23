Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

MO Veterans Home Residents

One Way Mission

Homeless and Misfortunate

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Hurricane Florence victims

Kenneth G.

Kalyn G.

Alvin P.

Kelli H.

Trenton and Serita C.

New Bethlehem Church Family

Alvin C

Maury

Latrice

Virginia

Cedric

Yolanda

Lady Dyann

Milton B

Family of Reginald Brooks

Family of Pastor Samuel Nero

Family of Dr. Whittico

Family of Sister Maybelle Wade

Family of Yvonne Pitts (Detroit)

Family of Deacon Keith W

Wanda C

Demetria

Greta N

Johnnie C

Bro Wiggins

Sister January

Pamela T

Janie

DeNora

Sherry M

Betty T

Chasity C

Lisa E

Rev & Mrs Duvall

Deacon Clarence G

Mother Ruby Mae Matthews

Mother Mattie V

Mother Mary W

Prayer Requests “God Will Provide” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: