South Carolina Is Not Evacuating Prisons For Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has taken a shift moving further south in it’s expected path for landfall and making South Carolina more in the path.

In South Carolina officials this week ordered evacuations in parts of the state, including Dorchester County, however prison officials there have decided not to evacuate. At least 650 prison inmates at MacDougall Correctional Institution will be left behind in the storm.

South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson Dexter Lee told Vice News, “Previously, it’s been safer to stay in place with the inmates rather than move to another location.”

