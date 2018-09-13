CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

South Carolina Is Not Evacuating Prisons For Hurricane Florence

0 reads
Leave a comment
Palm Tree Being Blown Hurricane

Source: Jim Reed / Getty

Hurricane Florence has taken a shift moving further south in it’s expected path for landfall and making South Carolina more in the path.

In South Carolina officials this week ordered evacuations in parts of the state, including Dorchester County, however prison officials there have decided not to evacuate.    At least 650 prison inmates at MacDougall Correctional Institution will be left behind in the storm.

South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson Dexter Lee told Vice News, “Previously, it’s been safer to stay in place with the inmates rather than move to another location.”

Read more at VOX.com

Hurrican Florence , South Carolina

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 week ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close