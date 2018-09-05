“Working Mom Wednesdays” Doing Self Care Wrong

09.05.18
Serene woman sleeping in bed

Source: Hero Images / Getty

 

Ladies we have been told over and over… take some “Me Time”… time for ourselves. BUT is there such thing as too much OR doing it wrong?

Dr Tiffany Lowe Payne is back with us … and says in an interview with US News:

“Self-care is a vital component of self-preservation and survival,” says Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne, an osteopathic physician and assistant professor of family medicine at Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Buies Creek, North Carolina, who specializes in stress management and weight-loss.  But self-care, when misinterpreted, can have just the opposite effect.

Listen as Dr. Tiffany explains more with some of the 7 signs ….  with Melissa during “”Working Mom Wednesday’s”

Doing Self Care Wrong , Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne

