Trump Set To Visit NC Today

Trump is scheduled to visit Charlotte today to make an announcement about retirement. His visit is expected to stretch from early to late afternoon amd will likely affect both road and air traffic.

Once in Charlotte is set to sign an executive order, “Strengthening Retirement Security in America,” to make it easier for small businesses to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans.

Trump is scheduled to appear at Central Piedmont Community College’s Harris Conference Center at around 2 p.m.

Trump’s visit will coincide with ceremonies honoring the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, whose body will lie in state in the Capitol.

The president was not invited to McCain‘s funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: