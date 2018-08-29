Here’s Another Lamplighter Awards Performing Artist

19 yr old Kelontae Gavin’s success started in his high school cafeteria as someone recorded and it went viral!!!

Kelontae has humble beginnings. It was a normal day at Summerville High School in 2014—Gavin just a sophomore at the Cme—when he decided at a lunch lady’s request to belt out in the Green Wave cafeteria one of his favorite tunes, the Rev. Paul Jones’ ”I Won’t Complain.” With a blue book bag strapped to him, he gladly obeyed.“She said, ‘Hey, give me a song,’ and without hesitation, I just leaned back and closed my eyes,” Gavin said reflecting on that day.

Listen as he talks with Melissa about this incident and his journey so far AND his excitement to come to the 2018 Lamplighter Awards show on Sat. November 3rd. Tix go on sale Thursday Sept 6th!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: