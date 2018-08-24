CeCe Winans called into “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to talk about the movie “Beautifully Broken.” She was contacted by Michele Duffy and once CeCe saw the movie she wanted to be involved in the film. CeCe sings the song from the soundtrack and this weekend fans can see it.
The movie is about friendship, forgiveness and so much more. It has a special message that gives hope to everyone going through things. CeCe also shared that brokenness doesn’t disqualify you.
RELATED: BeBe & CeCe Winans Among Honorees To Receive Recognition At 2018 Black Music Honors Awards
RELATED: CeCe Winans Tells Why She Recorded “Beautifully Broken” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: CeCe Winans Daughter Ashley Love Gets Married
The Latest:
- Activists ‘Leverage’ Their Voices To Block Georgia Voter Suppression Effort
- Fan Jumps On Stage, Catches The Fade At Jay-Z And Beyonce’s OTR 2 Show In Atlanta [VIDEO]
- Remembering John McCain’s Most Iconic Moment
- Nike Claps Back At The French Open Banning Serena Williams’ Catsuit
- Prosecutors Say Story Of Man Urinating On A Black Child Is A Lie
- CeCe Winans: “Brokenness Doesn’t Disqualify You” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- GRIFF’s Prayer For People That Need To Change The Fire Alarm Battery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Uber Driver Out Of Job After Man Says He Used A Racial Slur
- Star-Studded Gospel Lineup Revealed For Aretha Franklin Funeral
- Melissa’s Pick Hit Song Of The Week
CeCe Winans [PHOTOS]
CeCe Winans [PHOTOS]
1. Cece Winans1 of 22
2. Cece Winans2 of 22
3. Cece Winans3 of 22
4. Cece Winans4 of 22
5. Cece Winans5 of 22
6. Cece Winans6 of 22
7. Cece Winans7 of 22
8. Cece Winans8 of 22
9. Cece Winans9 of 22
10. Cece Winans10 of 22
11. Cece Winans11 of 22
12. Cece Winans12 of 22
13. Cece Winans13 of 22
14. Cece Winans14 of 22
15. Cece Winans15 of 22
16. Cece Winans16 of 22
17. Cece Winans17 of 22
18. Cece Winans18 of 22
19. Cece Winans19 of 22
20. Cece Winans20 of 22
21. Cece Winans21 of 22
22. Cece Winans22 of 22
CeCe Winans: “Brokenness Doesn’t Disqualify You” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com