CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Star-Studded Gospel Lineup Revealed For Aretha Franklin Funeral

0 reads
Leave a comment

After weeks of speculation, the official lineup for Aretha Franklin‘s memorial service has been announced. It reads like a who’s who of performers, a festival like group of singers ranging from different tenors and more. See the full list below.

Stevie WonderFaith HillRonald IsleyChaka Khan and Jennifer Hudson are among the performers along with FantasiaYolanda AdamsShirley Caesar, the Clark SistersJennifer HollidayTasha Cobbs-LeonardMarvin SappThe Williams BrothersVanessa Bell ArmstrongAudrey DuBois HarrisAlice McAllister TillmanEdward Franklin, the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir.

RELATED: Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes And Funeral Arrangements

RELATED: Gospel And Aretha: Aretha Franklin Worked Gospel And Her Faith Throughout Her Career

Franklin’s funeral will be held on August 31 in her hometown of Detroit with Bishop Charles H. Ellis II of Greater Grace officiating. Rev. Robert Smith Jr. of Detroit’s New Bethel Baptist Church will serve as co-officiant. The eulogy will be delivered by the Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. of Atlanta’s Salem Baptist Church.

The ties between singers and Franklin are unique. Hudson was the singer-actress picked by Franklin herself to play her in a biopic. Faith Hill recorded a duet with Franklin for the 2011 album “A Woman Falling Out Of Love,” though the recording did not make the album. Wonder was close to Franklin dating back to his beginnings on Motown in the 1960s and was one of her final visitors before she passed.

The Latest Gospel News, Prayer Advice, and Godly Tips:

Star-Studded Gospel Lineup Revealed For Aretha Franklin Funeral was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close