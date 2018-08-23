CLOSE
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater

There has bee a recall on specific Vornado electric space heaters. The reason for the recall is because the heaters are fire and burn hazards and a reported death resulting from using the heater. It has been reported that the electric space heater can overheat while in use causing fire and burn hazards.

So far there have been19-documented cases of the heaters catching fire. Also it was reported that one man died in a fire involving the Vornado heater.

Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

 

Close