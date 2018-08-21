Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts

0 reads Leave a comment
Today former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts that include campaign finance violations and tax evasion.
- Counts 1 to 5:Evasion of Assessment of Income Tax Liability
- Count 6:False Statements to a Bank
- Count 7:Causing an Unlawful Corporate Contribution
- Count 8:Excessive Campaign Contribution
In a plea deal, Cohen said that “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office” he kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public.
Read more in the link below.
SOURCE: cnn.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours