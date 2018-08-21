Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts

Today former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts that include campaign finance violations and tax evasion.

Counts 1 to 5:Evasion of Assessment of Income Tax Liability Count 6:False Statements to a Bank Count 7:Causing an Unlawful Corporate Contribution Count 8:Excessive Campaign Contribution

In a plea deal, Cohen said that “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office” he kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public.

SOURCE: cnn.com

