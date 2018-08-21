CLOSE
National
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts

Today former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts that include campaign finance violations and tax evasion.

  1. Counts 1 to 5:Evasion of Assessment of Income Tax Liability
  2. Count 6:False Statements to a Bank
  3. Count 7:Causing an Unlawful Corporate Contribution
  4. Count 8:Excessive Campaign Contribution

In a plea deal, Cohen said that “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office” he kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public.

Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cnn.com

 

