Now There’s An App To Prevent Pregnancy (?)

I know there’s an app for just about everything but “Contraception?”  It seems as though there is…  and it’s FDA approved.

Last week, Natural Cycles became the first app approved by the government to prevent pregnancy, which sells the idea of “empowering women.”  By entering information about themselves and receiving information for their specific condition and situation etc… they are given the best suggest data for pregnancy prevention.

The Swedish-based company had been cleared in Europe in 2017.

Sounds good but some gynecologists and women who have used the app caution users that the app is only as good as the information women enter… and of course pregnancies can still occur.

