Meet The Mother Whose Child Was Handcuffed For Dribbling A Basketball

A Florida mother is livid after she learned that her 11-year-old son was handcuffed by a police officer for dribbling a basketball.

According to News4Jax, after a Jacksonville youth basketball league game, Fatayi Jomoh was told to stop bouncing the ball. When he didn’t, an officer cuffed him in order “to teach him a lesson.”

Jacksonville, Florida police officers handcuff a Black 11-year-old boy dribbling a basketball for 'being disrespectful' – Yahoo Lifestyle https://t.co/tEFOLLhRIM via @GoogleNews — Richard D. Dudley (@Marine1JPN) August 11, 2018

When Jomoh’s mother, Bunmi Borisade, heard about the incident, she couldn’t believe it. She was in another part of the gym and didn’t witness the incident firsthand, News4Jax noted.

“A little girl came up to me and said, ‘Hey, excuse me. Your son is being arrested for dribbling a basketball.’ I said, ‘You can’t be serious,’” Borisade said.

Thankfully, Jomoh, an honor roll student, wasn’t arrested, but he still had to endure the humiliation of being cuffed in front of his peers and other adults.

As a direct result, Borisade filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, stressing that the officer was only aggressive with her son because she wasn’t by his side.

“The officer who handcuffed my son looked at me and said, ‘He was being disrespectful,’ “I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you come and tell me? I’m his mom.’”

While Borisade doesn’t give her a son a pass for acting out, she strongly believes Fatayi didn’t deserve to be handcuffed. Now, she claims that he is afraid of the police and doesn’t think very highly of them.

“It’s ruined (my image of police) as well. I’m not going to lie and put on a show for the news,” Borisade said.

RELATED NEWS:

Police: White Supremacist Killed Black Woman Who Threatened To Disclose His HIV Status

‘Coupon Carl’ Calls Cops On Black Woman At CVS Because He Believed Her Coupon Was Fake

#MowingWhileBlack: Neighbors Call Police On 12-Year-Old Boy Cutting The Grass

Meet The Mother Whose Child Was Handcuffed For Dribbling A Basketball was originally published on hellobeautiful.com