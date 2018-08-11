CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Meet The Mother Whose Child Was Handcuffed For Dribbling A Basketball

Bunmi Borisade believes that while her honor roll son wasn't following directions, he didn't deserve to be humiliated and frightened.

0 reads
Leave a comment
American flag in a school gym

Source: Pat Canova / Getty

A Florida mother is livid after she learned that her 11-year-old son was handcuffed by a police officer for dribbling a basketball.

According to News4Jax, after a Jacksonville youth basketball league game, Fatayi Jomoh was told to stop bouncing the ball. When he didn’t, an officer cuffed him in order “to teach him a lesson.”

When Jomoh’s mother, Bunmi Borisade, heard about the incident, she couldn’t believe it. She was in another part of the gym and didn’t witness the incident firsthand, News4Jax noted.

“A little girl came up to me and said, ‘Hey, excuse me. Your son is being arrested for dribbling a basketball.’ I said, ‘You can’t be serious,’” Borisade said.

Thankfully, Jomoh, an honor roll student, wasn’t arrested, but he still had to endure the humiliation of being cuffed in front of his peers and other adults.

As a direct result, Borisade filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, stressing that the officer was only aggressive with her son because she wasn’t by his side.

“The officer who handcuffed my son looked at me and said, ‘He was being disrespectful,’ “I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you come and tell me? I’m his mom.’”

While Borisade doesn’t give her a son a pass for acting out, she strongly believes Fatayi didn’t deserve to be handcuffed.  Now, she claims that he is afraid of the police and doesn’t think very highly of them.

“It’s ruined (my image of police) as well. I’m not going to lie and put on a show for the news,” Borisade said.

RELATED NEWS:

Police: White Supremacist Killed Black Woman Who Threatened To Disclose His HIV Status

‘Coupon Carl’ Calls Cops On Black Woman At CVS Because He Believed Her Coupon Was Fake

#MowingWhileBlack: Neighbors Call Police On 12-Year-Old Boy Cutting The Grass

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

13 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.

Meet The Mother Whose Child Was Handcuffed For Dribbling A Basketball was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close