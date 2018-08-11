CLOSE
Melissa Wade
Home > Melissa Wade

[Video] Tyler Perry Shares His Story With The Lakewood Church

0 reads
Leave a comment
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

It’s a rags to riches story with a lot of hard work in between… and movie mogul Tyler Perry shared his story with Pastor Joel Osteen and the Lakewood Church on Saturday.

According to abc13.com, Perry shared advice that helped him to succeed through his journey.

Perry commented, “I was running from poverty and failure wasn’t an option. I knew there was something higher for me and I had to go with everything I had,…“I had to risk everything, I had to put everything on the line.”

“Don’t stop. No matter who says what, no matter how many people tell you to stop, don’t stop,” he said.

He also spoke about his faith.  Read more at ABC13.com

Joel Osteen , The Lakewood Church , Tyler Perry

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close