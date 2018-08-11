[Video] Tyler Perry Shares His Story With The Lakewood Church

It’s a rags to riches story with a lot of hard work in between… and movie mogul Tyler Perry shared his story with Pastor Joel Osteen and the Lakewood Church on Saturday.

According to abc13.com, Perry shared advice that helped him to succeed through his journey.

Perry commented, “I was running from poverty and failure wasn’t an option. I knew there was something higher for me and I had to go with everything I had,…“I had to risk everything, I had to put everything on the line.”

“Don’t stop. No matter who says what, no matter how many people tell you to stop, don’t stop,” he said.

He also spoke about his faith. Read more at ABC13.com

