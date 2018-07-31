CLOSE
LeBron Says “This Is One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Life.”

2015 NBA Finals - Game Four

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

“The LeBron James Family Foundation,” partnered with Akron Public Schools to open the I PROMISE school for at-risk youths.

LeBron James’ new school is much more than a school…  not only will James’ I Promise School help some of Akron’s most challenged students with education and support, it will provide educational, career and emotional support for parents.

“We are going to be that groundbreaking school that will be a nationally recognized model for urban and public school excellence,” I Promise principal and Akron native Brandi Davis said. “We are letting people know it is about true wrap-around support, true family integration and true compassion.”

The I Promise School, which is part of the Akron Public Schools, opens Monday for 240 third- and fourth-graders. The school will expand year by year, going to second and fifth grades next year until it is grades 1-8 by 2022.

Read more at USATODAY.com

