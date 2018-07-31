CLOSE
National
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While Running

Smiling Red Pit Bull Terrier

Source: Hillary Kladke / Getty

The crazy things our pets do. See the world from a dog’s point of view. The video of the dog stealing a GoPro camera and running around in a a yard has gone viral. The video has been viewed by millions.

