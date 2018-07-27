Melissa’s Featured Artist Of Week: Isaiah Templeton

| 07.27.18
Dancing girl

Source: Nicholas Monu / Getty

Isaiah Templeton is one of Gospel Music’s rising stars.  Isaiah Templeton was born in Massachusetts, but spent most of his life in Dayton, Ohio where he graduated from Wright State University. This is also where he began nurturing the incredible gift given to him by God.

Under the tutelage of Pastor Smokie Norful and TreMyles Music, Isaiah recorded his first live album in 2016 which is slated to be released soon! It is sure to be an amazing compilation of songs to turn hearts to God!

You may have also seen Isaiah singing background for some of Gospel Music’s leading artists, including Pastor Smokie Norful, Jonathan Nelson and Travis Greene.

Now a resident of Charlotte, NC, Isaiah is serving as a worship leader at Have Life Church under the leadership of Pastor Shomari and Co-Pastor Jacque White!

Known by friends as ZEEK, you are sure to be blessed by the ministry of Isaiah Templeton.

Listen in as Isaiah (Zeek) talks with Melissa Wade

 

Everything Will Be Alright , Isaiah Templeton , Melissa's Pick Hit Of The Week

