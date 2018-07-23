Lots Of Rain In Forecast Triggers Flash Flooding

Wake County, Durham County, Orange and much of the viewing area is under a flash flood watch until Wednesday, meaning that drivers should be alert to the possibility of high water in some places due to consistent rain and storms.

In Raleigh, there will be a 60 percent chance for rain all day along with the chance for some storms that could be severe.

