Voices: Koryn Hawthrone Is Unstoppable

Homepage Lead
| 07.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Young Gospel powerhouse Koryn Hawthrone may be best known for her amazing performances on NBC’s “The Voice” but with her debut album “Unstoppable” released in July 2018, she’s posied for more stardom. In this episode of “Voices,” Hawthrone speaks on how her appearances on music reality TV, thoughts on Gospel artists mixing with secular music and more.

See More Episodes Of Voices:

Voices With Jabari Johnson

Voices: Just Listen To Lexi

Voices: Koryn Hawthrone Is Unstoppable was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Voices: Koryn Hawthrone Is Unstoppable

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close