Young Gospel powerhouse Koryn Hawthrone may be best known for her amazing performances on NBC’s “The Voice” but with her debut album “Unstoppable” released in July 2018, she’s posied for more stardom. In this episode of “Voices,” Hawthrone speaks on how her appearances on music reality TV, thoughts on Gospel artists mixing with secular music and more.

Voices: Koryn Hawthrone Is Unstoppable

