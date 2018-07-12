Bishop T.D. Jakes Speaks On The Importance Of Churches Reaching People On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Bishop T.D. Jakes is an author, senior pastor at The Potter’s House and so much more. He spoke with Erica Campbell about celebrating the 22nd anniversary at his church as well as the impact he’s had on people all over. Social media is very important and Jakes mentioned that Jesus said to go into all of the world.

Follow @GetUpErica

He is reaching people in different countries and spoke about how he has more people to stream is service than actual people at his church. Jakes is happy to serve all these people and thankful for them. Overtime he’s realized with social media he’s able to still change lives.

RELATED: Bishop T.D. Jakes Goes Viral In A Migos Look, And He Responds

Jakes is excited about this years Woman Thou Art Loosed Masterclass. This is the first year where it will talk about faith, entrepreneurship and women entering into more leadership roles. The enrollment is still open and he can’t wait to see what happens at it.

RELATED: Bishop T.D. Jakes And Other Christian Leaders Want The Slave Trade In Libya To End [VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Bishop T.D. Jakes On The Most Important Place To Start When Building A Business [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS] 9 photos Launch gallery Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS] 1. Angela Bassett and T.D. Jakeshttps://ronepraise1027detroit.wordpress.com/wp-admin/media-upload.php?type=image&TB_iframe=true& 1 of 9 2. Bishop T.D. Jakes and Tracey Edmonds 2 of 9 3. 3 of 9 4. T.D. Jakes and Rev. Jesse Jackson 4 of 9 5. Brandi, Aretha Franklin, Bishop T.D. Jakes 5 of 9 6. Bishop T.D. Jakes and actress Tasha Smith 6 of 9 7. Rapper Nas, Executive producer Bishop TD Jakes, Serita Jakes and Sarah Jakes 7 of 9 8. Actress Lynn Whitfield, Executive producer Bishop TD Jakes and Grace Gibson 8 of 9 9. 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS] Bishop T.D. Jakes and Friends [PHOTOS]

Bishop T.D. Jakes Speaks On The Importance Of Churches Reaching People On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com