Bishop T.D. Jakes is an author, senior pastor at The Potter’s House and so much more. He spoke with Erica Campbell about celebrating the 22nd anniversary at his church as well as the impact he’s had on people all over. Social media is very important and Jakes mentioned that Jesus said to go into all of the world.
He is reaching people in different countries and spoke about how he has more people to stream is service than actual people at his church. Jakes is happy to serve all these people and thankful for them. Overtime he’s realized with social media he’s able to still change lives.
Jakes is excited about this years Woman Thou Art Loosed Masterclass. This is the first year where it will talk about faith, entrepreneurship and women entering into more leadership roles. The enrollment is still open and he can’t wait to see what happens at it.
Bishop T.D. Jakes Speaks On The Importance Of Churches Reaching People On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com