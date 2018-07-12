US Navy Now Allows Women to Wear Ponytails, Lock Hairstyles

The Navy has announced that they will be reversing a policy that long forbade females from letting their hair down. It will now allow servicewomen to sport ponytails and other hairstyles.

The new standards went into effect Wednesday. Many black women had asked for changes to the female grooming standards.

Women are now allowed to wear lock hairstyles, or ropelike strands, along with wider hair buns and ponytails while in uniform.

Reports say that the Navy had the standards in place because of safety concerns and to ensure everyone maintained a uniform, professional look. Though the new rules permit ponytails, there will be some exceptions when working around heavy machinery.

