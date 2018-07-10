Dallas Cowboys’ Player Responds To Charge In Road Rage Incident Involving Driver Who Called Him N-Word

A Dallas Cowboys cornerback defended his road rage after a Texas prosecutor recently charged him with a felony from an incident in October.

See Also: Desmond Marrow Traumatized, Feared Police Harassment After Brutal Arrest

Marquez White said he flashed his gun in self-defense after the another driver yelled threats and threw a racial slur at him, adding that the charge was a personal attack on him and his team, according to a statement posted to the Dallas Cowboys‘ blog on Monday. The incident happened in the city of Plano, where officers arrested White on June 15. News of the arrest broke on Monday, according to KDFW-TV.

Prosecutors in Collin County charged White last month with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, ESPN reported. He was released on a $7,500 bond.

Cornerback Marquez White responds to assault charge from an incident that occurred last October. 📰 https://t.co/5xBhqZRDqu pic.twitter.com/F5LSoe4Ilx — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 9, 2018

The other person, who was driving aggressively, pulled up next to White and hurled the N-word and threats, the football player said. White, a 23-year-old sixth-round pick out of Florida State University last year, flashed his gun after the other driver appeared to search his glove box for a weapon, he said.

“He (White) took his gun up and he held it up in the air straight. He never aimed it at him. Never threatened him with it. Just wanted to let him know he had a weapon to get him to back off. He never made any statement to this person,” Toby Shook, White’s attorney, stated to KDFW-TV, adding that the athlete has a Florida-issued concealed handgun license.

The other driver, however, had a different version of the incident. He alleged that White pointed the gun directly at him.

White reported the incident to the police and has cooperated with authorities, his lawyer said. To the football player, who comes from a law enforcement family, he did nothing wrong.

SEE ALSO:

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding Note With N-Word In His Upscale Hotel Room

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 46 photos Launch gallery Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 1. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 1 of 46 2. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 2 of 46 3. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 3 of 46 4. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 4 of 46 5. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 5 of 46 6. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 6 of 46 7. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 7 of 46 8. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 8 of 46 9. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 9 of 46 10. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 10 of 46 11. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 11 of 46 12. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 12 of 46 13. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 13 of 46 14. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 14 of 46 15. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 15 of 46 16. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 16 of 46 17. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 17 of 46 18. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 18 of 46 19. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 19 of 46 20. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 20 of 46 21. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 21 of 46 22. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 22 of 46 23. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 23 of 46 24. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 24 of 46 25. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 25 of 46 26. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 26 of 46 27. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 27 of 46 28. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 28 of 46 29. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 29 of 46 30. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 30 of 46 31. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 31 of 46 32. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 32 of 46 33. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 33 of 46 34. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 34 of 46 35. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 35 of 46 36. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 36 of 46 37. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 37 of 46 38. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 38 of 46 39. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 39 of 46 40. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 40 of 46 41. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 41 of 46 42. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 42 of 46 43. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 43 of 46 44. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 44 of 46 45. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 45 of 46 46. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors There was some blood, a whole lot of sweat and probably some tears during and following Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight year to compete for league-wide supremacy in the form of a championship. Here are some scenes from Game 1’s overtime thriller, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Spoiler alert: Cleveland’s J.R. Smith dominated those last two categories.

Dallas Cowboys’ Player Responds To Charge In Road Rage Incident Involving Driver Who Called Him N-Word was originally published on newsone.com