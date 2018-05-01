Local
Home > Local

Protesters In Chapel Hill Deface Silent Sam

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Calls For Removal Of Confederate Flag Outside SC Statehouse Grow In Wake Of Race-Fueled Charleston Church Shooting

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

 

At least one person was arrested Monday in another protest to remove the Silent Sam Statue on the campus of UNC – Chapel Hill.

Maya Little cut her hand and smeared her blood on the statue’s pedestal before dousing the statue with red paint and was arrested and taken into custody.

She and other protesters want the confederate Silent Sam statue removed and replaced with a memorial to honor black lynching victims.

UNC professors sound off as well.

Read more from our source…  WRAL.com

confederate statue , Silent Sam statue , UNC Chapel Hill

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Protesters In Chapel Hill Deface Silent Sam

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Book Authors have their Work Come to Life…
 4 days ago
04.30.18
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 3 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 3 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 3 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 4 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 months ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 months ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now