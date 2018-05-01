Protesters In Chapel Hill Deface Silent Sam

At least one person was arrested Monday in another protest to remove the Silent Sam Statue on the campus of UNC – Chapel Hill.

Maya Little cut her hand and smeared her blood on the statue’s pedestal before dousing the statue with red paint and was arrested and taken into custody.

She and other protesters want the confederate Silent Sam statue removed and replaced with a memorial to honor black lynching victims.

UNC professors sound off as well.

