George H.W. Bush Hospitalized After Wife’s Funeral

Melissa Wade

Posted 8 hours ago
Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara, a spokesman said Monday.

Jim McGrath said on Twitter that he was admitted Sunday morning to Houston Methodist Hospital after an infection spread to his blood. McGrath says, Bush is “responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.”

Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony attended by her husband and former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their wives, along with current first lady Melania Trump. She was 92, and she and her husband had been married 73 years — the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history.

 

