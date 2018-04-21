Entertainment News
Roberta Flack Rushed Out Of Apollo Theater To Hospital

Artist known for the hit “Killing Me Softly,” Flack fell ill but was able to walk off the stage on her own but required an ambulance to take her to a hospital; TMZ reports.

The singer, 81, was set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jazz Foundation of America during a benefit concert at the Apollo Theater on Friday when she fell ill, her manager tells PEOPLE.

“She suffered a stroke a few years ago,” her rep says. “She didn’t feel well so it was best to take her to the hospital. She’s doing fine but is being kept overnight for observation.”

