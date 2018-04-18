National News
Home > National News

[VIDEO] Jordan Peele Demonstrates Fake News With Obama

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment
'Get Out' Q&A With Jordan Peele

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Director Jordan Peele demonstrates how easy videos can be altered and fake news can be delivered…In a viral video, former President Barack Obama delivers a realistic look at the future of fake news, but the video isn’t all it appears to be.

Written by Jordan Peele for Buzzfeed, Obama begins his message with what appears to be a Public Service Announcement but something seems off…

Barack Obama , Fake News , Jordan Peele

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading [VIDEO] Jordan Peele Demonstrates Fake News With Obama

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 week ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18