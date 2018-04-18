Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Working Moms: Are You An Apple Or Pear?

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 hour ago
Alright working moms…. What does this say about you?  Whether you’re short, tall, wide, or small, your body shape doesn’t define you, but it may reveal something important about your health.

APPLE? or PEAR?

Its all about where you carry your most weight

  • If you tend to gain weight below the waist (hips and thighs) – you are more likely a pear shape
  • If you gain weight around and above the waist (belly fat) you’re an apple shape

Being apple shaped is more dangerous… linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack and type 2 diabetes.

Read more and watch the video at Healthination.com

 

