Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote In NC Primaries

The next election is a primary and will be held Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The deadline for registration in North Carolina is TODAY April 13, 2018. You can register here.

In order to register you must be:

a U.S. citizen.

a resident of North Carolina and Mecklenburg County for 30 days.

at least 18 years old

Individuals who will be 18 by the general election are eligible to register 60 days prior to the associated primary.

Early voting will open Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 8am at Hal Marshall Annex.

15 additional sites open Friday, April 27, 2018 at 10am.

Click here to view your sample ballot and confirm you are registered at the correct address.

Click here to view the list of candidates

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: