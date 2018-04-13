National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk in North Carolina to Raise Awareness

If we’re going to tackle the ills of our society, Mental Health must be an integral part of our conversation. Because mental disease is impacting people and families in far greater numbers than we’d like to admit, lurching from tragedy to tragedy with regard to this issue causes greater harm. That’s why the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is at the forefront of addressing mental illness in a robust way. This weekend, NAMI’S statewide North Carolina Walk to raise awareness about mental illness is an effort to keep this conversation at the forefront of our healthcare and wellness agenda. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with NFL player, Doug Middleton, Safety for the New York Jets and Fonda Bryant, Social Coordinator for NAMI-Charlotte.

