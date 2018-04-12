Local
Home > Local

Coyote Attacks Man In Wake Forest

The Light NC Staff

Posted April 12, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment
Up close view of coyote in the wild walking on the side of the road.

Source: wesleyaston.com / Getty

A warning for residents in Wake Forest and North Raleigh to be on alert after a coyote attack. The attack happened at a home on Lariat Ridge Drive in Wake Forest last night. Police say a man was taking our his trash when a coyote started attacking him. The home owner kicked the coyote and threw his trash can at the animal to get away. The coyote continued to lurk in his back yard until the owners son shot the coyote. Wake County Animal Control will have the coyote tested for rabies.

Coyotes in North Carolina look similar to red wolves, but coyotes are smaller, have pointed and erect ears, and long slender snouts. The tail is long, bushy and black-tipped and is usually carried pointing down. According to the Wildlife Resources Commission, as of March 1, 2018, there have been 367 attacks by non-rabid coyotes in the United States and Canada; however, no attacks have occurred in North Carolina until now.

Authorities urge area residents to stay alert and closely supervise children and pets when outside. If you observe a coyote, do not approach it and be sure to call the police department immediately.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries and drove himself to seek medical assistance.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Coyote Attacks Man In Wake Forest

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 3 days ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 week ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 months ago
02.21.18