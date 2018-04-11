Gas Prices On The Rise For Summer Months

Summer driving will cost you more this year. The Government estimates that prices at the pump are likely to be 14% higher than last summer — an average of $2.74 per gallon.

Although gas is well below the $4 a gallon prices of 2008 it has risen because of the recovery in the oil markets.

According to AAA, the average gallon of gasoline fetched $2.66 on Tuesday, and that’s up from $2.39 last year.

Source WNEP.

