Gas Prices On The Rise For Summer Months

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Summer driving will cost you more this year. The Government estimates that prices at the pump are likely to be 14% higher than last summer — an average of $2.74 per gallon.

Although gas is well below the $4 a gallon prices of 2008  it has risen because of the recovery in the oil markets.

According to AAA, the average gallon of gasoline fetched $2.66 on Tuesday, and that’s up from $2.39 last year.

Source WNEP.

 

