Durham County Toddler Found Unresponsive In Water

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
A 3-year-old girl is in intensive care today after being found unresponsive in the water near her Durham County home Monday.

Authorities say the girl was at home with her father and had wandered away from her home with her dog.

Paramedics worked to save the 3-year-old who was pulled from water behind a ranch-style home on Rougemont Road.

She was taken to Duke University Hospital.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the toddler was in the water.

