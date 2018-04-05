Local
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Be courageous and remember God is always with you.

Deuteronomy 31:6

6 Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

courage , courageous , faith , inspiration , love

