15 Foods That Ruin Our Skin

Posted 3 hours ago
The Food Network has just published 15 foods that are ruining our skin.  A nutritionist has just shared 15 foods to avoid if you are looking to better your complexion.

  1. Doughnuts
  2. Soda
  3. Fired Foods
  4. Alcohol
  5. White Rice
  6. Candy
  7. Salty Snacks
  8. Coffee
  9. Movie Theater Popcorn
  10. Processed Meats
  11. White Bread
  12. Condiments
  13. Sweet Tea
  14. Mayonnaise
  15. Energy Drinks

Read how these foods affect your skin at Food Network.com

