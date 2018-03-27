15 Foods That Ruin Our Skin

The Food Network has just published 15 foods that are ruining our skin. A nutritionist has just shared 15 foods to avoid if you are looking to better your complexion.

Doughnuts Soda Fired Foods Alcohol White Rice Candy Salty Snacks Coffee Movie Theater Popcorn Processed Meats White Bread Condiments Sweet Tea Mayonnaise Energy Drinks

Read how these foods affect your skin at Food Network.com

