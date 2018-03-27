Entertainment News
Popular Docu-Series Black Love Streaming On Movie Channel

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
Viola Davis & Julius Tennon, Megan Good & Devon Franklin, Tia Mowry Hardrict & Cory Hardrict  are just some who share personal stories and deep insights into how they  went from being strangers to beloved life partners and confidants.

All four episodes are streaming now on UMC.tv

Read more and get the link at EURWEB.com

Docu-series Black Love

