Popular Docu-Series Black Love Streaming On Movie Channel

Viola Davis & Julius Tennon, Megan Good & Devon Franklin, Tia Mowry Hardrict & Cory Hardrict are just some who share personal stories and deep insights into how they went from being strangers to beloved life partners and confidants.

All four episodes are streaming now on UMC.tv

Read more and get the link at EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: