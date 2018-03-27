Local
Bomb Threats Empties Local Mall

Posted 4 hours ago
Caution Tape

A string of phony threats to Durham’s Southpoint Mall started Sunday and continued on Monday, have authorities searching for clues.

Police have not said the calls on Sunday were related to the two bomb threats that were called in at 8 a.m. and noon on Monday.

Police said fake bomb threats are serious.

Col. Anthony Prignano, also with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, said it is a Class H felony, that could bring someone convicted of the crime up to six years in prison. He said a judge could order an offender to reimburse the facility for lost wages and productivity if found guilty of the crime.

