Transformation Expo 2018 Performances: Jekalyn Carr [VIDEO]

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Transformation Expo 2018 Performances: Jekalyn Carr [VIDEO]

The Light Staff

Posted March 19, 2018
4 reads
Leave a comment

There are no age restrictions on who God decides to use. Just look at Jekalyn Carr! At twenty-years-old she has amassed quite a ministry.

The pint-sized powerhouse took the stage at Transformation Expo 2018 and before you know it worshippers were on their feet, sprinting around the building. To God be the glory!

See Jekalyn Carr performing at Transformation Expo 2018 above!

Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jekalyn Carr

Source: Images By Kecia / IMAGES BY KECIA

Good news! We have tons of Transformation Expo 2018 exclusive content rolling out all this week! Live performances, interviews, photos and more!

Don’t forget to visit the Transformation Expo 2018 Page on praiserichmond.com daily for the latest content from the inspirational event of the year!

 

Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jekalyn Carr

Transformation Expo 2018: Jekalyn Carr [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Transformation Expo 2018: Jekalyn Carr [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Transformation Expo 2018: Jekalyn Carr [PHOTOS]

Transformation Expo 2018: Jekalyn Carr [PHOTOS]

Latest…

2018 , Jekalyn Carr , performances , Transformation Expo

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 5 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 4 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18