Transformation Expo 2018 Performances: John P. Kee [VIDEO]

The legendary John P. Kee took the audience on a musical journey at Transformation Expo 2018!

Currently on a mission to “Change the World” the Carolina native brought his timeless message to Richmond — and we couldn’t have been happier!

See John P. Kee performing at Transformation Expo 2018 above!

Good news! We have tons of Transformation Expo 2018 exclusive content rolling out all this week! Live performances, interviews, photos and more!

Don’t forget to visit the Transformation Expo 2018 Page on praiserichmond.com daily for the latest content from the inspirational event of the year!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Praise” To 71007 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Transformation Expo 2018: John P. Kee [PHOTOS] 12 photos Launch gallery Transformation Expo 2018: John P. Kee [PHOTOS] 1. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 1 of 12 2. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 2 of 12 3. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 3 of 12 4. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 4 of 12 5. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 5 of 12 6. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 6 of 12 7. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 7 of 12 8. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 8 of 12 9. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 9 of 12 10. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 10 of 12 11. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 11 of 12 12. Transformation Expo 2018 -- John P. Kee Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Transformation Expo 2018: John P. Kee [PHOTOS] Transformation Expo 2018: John P. Kee [PHOTOS]

Latest…