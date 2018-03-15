Local
[AUDIO] Get To Know National Recording Artist Sir the Baptist

National Recording Artist Sir Th Baptist stopped by The Light 103.9 studio and talked to Jerry Smith about his east cost national radio tour. The tour is designed to get to know the Gospel Program Directors and Music Directors by meeting them face to face and establish a relationship with them. During his visit with Jerry Smith Sir The Baptist talked about his musical background, partnership with Gospel great Donald Lawrence as well as his unique music style. Hear more in the links below.

