After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier Tags

United Airlines issued an announcement on how they will handle in cabin pets during their flights. Now pet owners will be issued a special bag tag for animal carriers. Currently prosecutors are investigating to determine if criminal charges are warranted following the death of a French bulldog puppy.

The dog’s owner was forced to put the puppy in the overhead bin on an United flight. The airline based out of Chicago said a flight attendant who ordered the passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bid did not know a pet was in the carrier.

Source: wral.com

