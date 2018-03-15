National
Home > National

After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier Tags

Jerry Smith

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
October 28 2012 United Airline Plane At Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport

Source: Michele Sandberg / Getty

United Airlines issued an announcement on how they will handle in cabin pets during their flights. Now pet owners will be issued a special bag tag for animal carriers. Currently prosecutors are investigating to determine if criminal charges are warranted following the death of a French bulldog puppy.

The dog’s owner was forced to put the puppy in the overhead bin on an United flight. The airline based out of Chicago said a flight attendant who ordered the passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bid did not know a pet was in the carrier.

Read more in the link below.

Source: wral.com

 

French bulldog , United Airlines

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier Tags

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 hour ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 6 days ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18