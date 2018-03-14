National Pi Day Freebies

Like Pie or Pi? Fruit, pizza, chicken Pot… All Pie! Today is the day we celebrate and here are some great deals and freebies!

Every year on Pi Day (3/14) many restaurants and grocery stores celebrate by offering great deals on pizza pies, fruit pies, chicken pot pies and more!

Bojangles

On Wednesday, March 14, Byou can buy three Sweet Potato Pies for of $3.14 at participating Bojangles locations while supplies last. They are also doing giveaways on Twitter starting March 11 featuring Pi themed math questions. See all the details on their website.

Boston Market

Boston Market is offering a buy one Pot Pie, get another Pot Pie free deal on March 14th.

Harris Teeter

Get 26-31 oz. Fresh Foods Market Take and Bake Pizzas or 6-9 in. Fresh Foods Market Bakery Pies for $3.14 each on 3/14 only. Limit 2 each. While supplies last. These are both great deals!

Kroger

Get a Sweet Cherry or Classic Apple pie from their bakery for only $3.14 with reward card on 3/14 at Kroger.

Lowes Foods

Pick up an 8 inch apple pie for only $3.14 through March 14, 2018.

Randy’s Pizza

On March 14, order a large (18″) pizza and get a small cheese pizza for $3.14 at select Randy’s Pizza locations in the Triangle. This offer is only available at the following locations: Shops at Northgate, T.W. Alexander, McCrimmon Corners, Lake Boone and the Cary location. See more details about these locations at their website.

Whole Foods

On March 14, save $3.14 off the price of Large Bakery Pies. (Valid in U.S. Stores Only. While supplies last. No rain checks.)

Source: WRAL- TV.

