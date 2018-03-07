Women’s Empowerment Inspirational Artists Announced

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Jekalyn Carr, Deitrick Haddon, and Koryn Hawthorne are some of the artist that will perform at this year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo.

Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 will be April 14th at the PNC Arena in Raleigh with Keynote speaker Michael Strahan. There will be informative workshops and seminars, shopping in the vendors pavilion and more.

Tickets are on sale now at all ticket master locations, ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

