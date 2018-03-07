Women's Empowerment
Home > Women's Empowerment

Women’s Empowerment Inspirational Artists Announced

Melissa Wade

Posted 6 hours ago
26 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Triumph Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Jekalyn Carr, Deitrick Haddon, and Koryn Hawthorne are some of the artist that will perform at this year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo.

Anthony Brown at Lamplighter Awards 2015 Performers

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

2016 Triumph Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Deitrick Haddon

Source: Oxygen Media / Oxygen Media

 

Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 will be April 14th at the PNC Arena in Raleigh with Keynote speaker Michael Strahan. There will be informative workshops and seminars, shopping in the vendors pavilion and more.

Tickets are on sale now at all ticket master locations, ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.

gospel artists , Inspirational artists , Women's Empowerment

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Women’s Empowerment Inspirational Artists Announced

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 7 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18