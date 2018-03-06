Health
The Flu Is Finally Going Away

This flu season has been deadly but is now starting to fade, according to the latest batch of federal health data.

As of Feb. 24, “influenza activity decreased in the United States,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency had called a peak in the flu season last week. About 1 in 20 doctors office visits overall were for flu symptoms, the CDC found, a continued sharp drop from the previous week.

Despite the good news it’s not totally gone and doctors still suggest getting your flu shot.

Read more about the impact of this flu season at BUZZFEED.com

flu season

