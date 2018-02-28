Entertainment News
Patti LaBelle Cast As Motivation Speaker On Greenleaf

Patti Labelle

Miss Patti LaBelle is heading to the O Network in Season 3 of “Greenleaf.  LaBelle will play the role of Mazine Patterson,  a famous Christian motivational speaker and the CEO of a global Christian self-help empire. An old friend of Mae’s (Lynn Whitfield) from college days, Maxine will be Lady Mae’s sounding board and greatest ally as Mae attempts to consolidate her power at Calvary.

The Greenleaf series takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful.

