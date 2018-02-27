8 Ways To Clean With Vinegar

Looking to save a little money on cleaning supplies… That Vinegar in your cabinet can help you with your household chores by being a magic all purpose cleaner. Here are 8 ways you can use it today according to Food Network:

Clean Streaky Windows Get Rid of Grease (on stovetop…) Make Glasses Sparkle (in dishwasher) Steam Clean the Microwave Freshen Up The Kitchen Scour Pots and Pans Polish Stainless Steel Appliances Scrub out Stains

Read more about how to make these idea work at FoodNetwork.com