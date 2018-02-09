Free Local Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our Community Calendar.

To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

Dr. Jawanza Kunjufu Event Date: 02/11/2018 Event Time: 11AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Christ Family Church Address Line 1: 760 Reedy Creek Road City, State, Zip: Cary, NC 27513 Event Description: Christ Family Church Celebrates Black History Month with Guest Speaker Dr. Jawanza Kunjufu. This Sunday morning at 11:00AM. This event is free and all are welcome to join! Event Contact: Mia Wilson Event Contact Number: 919-388-7745 Event Contact Email: christfamilych@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://www.christfamilychurch.com

Annual Multicultural Month Event Date: Every Sunday in February Event Time: 10am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Jubilee Christian Church (Chapel of Victory) Address Line 1: 4809 Prospectus Drive City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27713 Event Description: You are warmly invited to our annual multicultural month- EVERY SUNDAY IN FEBRUARY. Our 2018 theme is “Reaching Out Together”. Please join us every Sunday as we praise and worship God through different cultures. There would be presentations from Bahamas, UK,USA, Nigeria, Nicaragua, Ghana to name a few…, drama and choreography and last but not the least food sampling from all these countries and so much more.Invite your family and friends…come one, come all Event Contact: Deacon Vincent Event Contact Number: 919-484-0707 Event Contact Email: dupsyadigun@hotmail.com Event Web Site: http://www.jubileenc.org

Black History Cultural Art Experience Exhibit Event Date: 02/10/2018 Event Time: 12:00p.m. Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Spring Lake Recreation Center Address Line 1: 245 Ruth Street City, State, Zip: Spring Lake, NC Event Description: You are invited to come out and enjoy the phenomenal works of Yolanda Burse, Disable Veteran & Self Taught Artist. Her exhibit will help you cultivate a love for the arts and Black History. Event Contact: BeDrea J Hare Event Contact Number: 415-233-7325 Event Contact Email: Culturalartexperience@gmail.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: