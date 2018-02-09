Local
Free Local Events For The Weekend

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our Community Calendar.

To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Dr. Jawanza Kunjufu
Event Date:  02/11/2018
Event Time:  11AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Christ Family Church
Address Line 1:  760 Reedy Creek Road
City, State, Zip:  Cary, NC 27513
Event Description:  Christ Family Church Celebrates Black History Month with Guest Speaker Dr. Jawanza Kunjufu. This Sunday morning at 11:00AM. This event is free and all are welcome to join!
Event Contact:  Mia Wilson
Event Contact Number:  919-388-7745
Event Contact Email:  christfamilych@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.christfamilychurch.com

 

 

Annual Multicultural Month
Event Date:  Every Sunday in February
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Jubilee Christian Church (Chapel of Victory)
Address Line 1:  4809 Prospectus Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  You are warmly invited to our annual multicultural month- EVERY SUNDAY IN FEBRUARY. Our 2018 theme is “Reaching Out Together”. Please join us every Sunday as we praise and worship God through different cultures. There would be presentations from Bahamas, UK,USA, Nigeria, Nicaragua, Ghana to name a few…, drama and choreography and last but not the least food sampling from all these countries and so much more.Invite your family and friends…come one, come all
Event Contact:  Deacon Vincent
Event Contact Number:  919-484-0707
Event Contact Email:  dupsyadigun@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.jubileenc.org

 

 

  Black History Cultural Art Experience Exhibit
Event Date:  02/10/2018
Event Time:  12:00p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Spring Lake Recreation Center
Address Line 1:  245 Ruth Street
City, State, Zip:  Spring Lake, NC
Event Description:  You are invited to come out and enjoy the phenomenal works of Yolanda Burse, Disable Veteran & Self Taught Artist. Her exhibit will help you cultivate a love for the arts and Black History.
Event Contact:  BeDrea J Hare
Event Contact Number:  415-233-7325
Event Contact Email:  Culturalartexperience@gmail.com

